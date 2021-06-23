MMDA may reopen some intersections along EDSA - Abalos

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) may reopen some intersections along EDSA, chairman Benhur Abalos said Wednesday.

These intersections were previously closed to give way to the bus carousel system that occupied the innermost lane of EDSA, but Abalos said he is now reviewing this as he tries to open "strategic locations."

"We could open these intersections because the bus could stop and go. They need time to deploy, they need to stop for the dispatching of passengers, so there are still areas where we could open intersections. While they are dispatching, we could place personnel there, where vehicles could take a u-turn when the buses are on a stop," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Buses can still go on seamlessly, while we open the intersections," he said.

The u-turn slot at the Dario Bridge in Quezon City was reopened on Tuesday following heavy traffic in the area during rush hour. The MMDA estimates about 500 vehicles per hour would be able to use this.

Abalos estimated that about 382,000 vehicles pass through EDSA daily, lower than the 405,000 that use it before the COVID-19 pandemic. The original capacity of the thoroughfare, however, is only 300,000, he said.

He said the "only way" to reduce traffic along EDSA is to have more infrastructure for vehicles and to have a mass transport system for the riding public. His agency recently turned down a proposal for an elevated bus ramp project along EDSA as it would cost some P1.6 billion.