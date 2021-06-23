MMDA may reopen some intersections along EDSA - Abalos
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 23 2021 11:39 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Benhur Abalos, MMDA, EDSA, traffic
- /spotlight/06/23/21/after-covid-could-the-next-big-killer-be-heatwaves
- /sports/06/23/21/kobe-bryant-helicopter-crash-settlement
- /entertainment/06/23/21/why-iigo-pascual-prefers-to-stay-single-at-the-moment
- /news/06/23/21/over-100-more-ships-spotted-in-west-philippine-sea-geospatial-intel-firm-says
- /business/06/23/21/mcdonalds-philippines-35-million-chicken-nuggets-bts-meal