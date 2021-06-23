DILG says any move to boost COVID-19 vaccination is 'welcome'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 23 2021 02:21 PM
Manila COVID vaccine walk in, COVID vaccine, Manila COVID, COVID, coronavirus, COVID Philippines, COVID surge, COVID updates, COVID latest Philippines
- /overseas/06/23/21/as-seas-rise-coastal-communities-face-hard-choices-over-managed-retreat
- /business/06/23/21/jfc-eyes-growing-north-america-canada-store-network-to-500-in-5-to-7-years
- /sports/06/23/21/nba-deandre-aytons-last-second-dunk-lifts-suns-over-clippers
- /news/06/23/21/viral-woman-breastfeeding-street-dweller-child-butuan
- /video/news/06/23/21/albay-philippines-covid-vaccine