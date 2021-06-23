DILG says any move to boost COVID-19 vaccination is 'welcome'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Any move of local government to boost COVID-19 vaccinations is "welcome", the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Wednesday, after Manila scrapped its "no walk-in" inoculation policy.

Manila again allowed walk-ins earlier this week, following low turnout in several vaccination sites.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año has released a memorandum circular that "encourages" local chief executives "to develop strategies" that would ramp up their areas' vaccinations, noted Interior Assistant Secretary Odilon Pasaraba.

"Henceforth, any strategy na makakatulong sa (that will help the) national government agency without offending our established health protocols and essential protocols sa vaccination is a welcome strategy," he said in a televised public briefing.