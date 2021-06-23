Albay appeals for more COVID-19 vaccines

Watch more in iWantTFC

The local government of Albay on Wednesday joined several other provinces asking for more COVID-19 vaccines to stem an uptick in coronavirus infections.

Albay has received some 6,000 vials of COVID-19 shots and will need around 46,000 more jabs to cover its top four priority groups, said Governor Al Francis Bichara.

"Ang problema namin, kakaunti ang bakunang dumarating," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Our problem is few vaccines arrive.)

Asked if his province is appealing for more shots, the official added, "Definitely para hindi na kumalat [and COVID-19]."

(Definitely, so that COVID-19 will no longer spread.)

At least 2 officials from Iloilo City and Cagayan De Oro also recently appealed for more vaccines.

Albay has detected clusters of coronavirus infections among government personnel, essential workers like cashiers and bank tellers, and families, Bichara said.

About 1,958 COVID-19 cases in Albay remain active. Some 1,900 coronavirus sufferers have recovered, while at least 119 died, said the governor.

The province is under general community quarantine, the second loosest lockdown level, until the end of June. Officials have tightened curbs, including curfew hours and a ban on liquor and karaoke sessions, Bichara said.



"Compared sa ibang lugar, hindi naman ganoon kalala ang problema dito na mag-ECQ (enhanced community quarantine)," he said, referring to the second toughest of 4 lockdown classifications.

"‘Yong mga tao ayaw nang mag-ECQ dahil iyong nagtatrabaho, isang kahig, isang tuka, mawawalan ng trabaho sila... Ubos na rin ‘yong pera namin para magbigay ng ayuda," added the governor.

(Compared to other areas, the problem here is not as bad that we need to shift to ECQ. People do now ECQ because those who are working, those with a hand to mouth life, will not be able to work. We have also run our of funds to distribute aid.)

