2 Cebu lawyers file case vs IATF protocols on returning Filipinos

MANILA - Two Cebu-based lawyers have filed a petition in court to declare the national government's COVID-19 quarantine and testing protocols "ineffective" in Cebu province.

Lawyer Clarence Paul Oaminal, one of the petitioners, said Wednesday that Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution 114 "has no power compared to the ordinance enacted by the provincial board."

"We are just asserting that the IATF resolution is subservient or has no effect as far as the provincial ordinance is concerned," he told TeleRadyo regarding their case for "declaratory relief" filed Monday.

Under IATF Resolution 114, all returning Filipinos shall undergo 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the country.

The first 10 days of which shall be observed in a quarantine facility, while the remainder will be completed at home in their respective local government units of destination.

The IATF also requires a RT-PCR coronavirus test on the seventh day from arrival.

Cebu province is implementing a swab-upon-arrival policy to halt the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Governor Gwen Garcia said she was "setting aside" the province's coronavirus protocols "in deference" to President Rodrigo Duterte. However, the provincial government is still not doing away with their testing policy.

Malacañang earlier this month temporarily diverted to the capital flights originally bound for Cebu, as it reminded all local governments to follow COVID-19 rules from IATF.

Garcia said a meeting with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other health experts advising the national government is set on June 28.