MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday said it has already distributed the first tranche of fuel subsidy to over 264,000 beneficiaries, as the agency wraps up pending transactions before the next administration begins.

LTFRB Executive Director Kristina Cassion said they are also preparing to distribute the second tranche, but it is up to the next administration how to fully implement this.

"Sa tingin naman po namin, wala namang pagbabago if in case na ire-release nila yung second tranche. Wala naman pong pagbabago doon sa mga beneficiaries kasi ito naman po talaga ang registered franchise owners sa atin," said Cassion.

(We think there will be no changes in terms of beneficiaries in the second tranche. These are the registered franchise owners.)

Landbank is currently in the process of uploading the funds to 15,000 beneficiaries. They may receive the fuel subsidy this week, the official said.

Other drivers are set to receive the first tranche soon, she said.

"For other modes naman, inaantay. Natapos na natin yung almost 20,000 na disbursement at ganito na rin po ang nabibigyan," noted the official.

(We are waiting for the disbursement of other modes. We already finished the disbursement for almost 20,000 beneficiaries.)

"May sinoli tayo sa DTI na around 5,000 plus, na-reject ng system ng Landbank because of invalid accounts po. So inaantay natin at lagi naman tayong nakikipag-coordinate sa DTI para maibalik ang tamang listahan at tamang accounts," she added.

(Landbank's system rejected 5,000 beneficiaries because of invalid accounts. We are coordinating with DTI to have the list returned with proper accounts.)

The government allotted some P2.5 billion for the fuel aid for drivers. Over 300,000 transport drivers, including delivery riders, will benefit from this as fuel prices continue to soar.