Children may get COVID-19 vaccines by yearend or early 2022, says DOH official

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines may start vaccinating children by the end of the year or in early 2022, an official of the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

While there is a plan to "eventually" include children in the vaccination drive, experts are still studying this, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

In addition, the Philippines has authorized only one vaccine — that of Pfizer-BioNTech — for use of 12 to 15-year-olds.

The country's current Pfizer supply is donated by the vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, which provides jabs for the 5 priority groups, Cabotaje noted.

"Depende po sa dami ng makukuhang mga bakuna over the next few months, titingnan po kung maisasama na ‘yong mga child population," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Depending on the vaccines that will arrive over the next few months, we will see if the child population could be included.)

The Philippines expects to take delivery of 7.5 million Pfizer jabs in the third quarter and 32.5 million more doses of the same vaccine in the fourth quarter, said the official.

"Malamang end of the year and beginning of next year pa natin makikita kung babakunahan itong ating mga teenagers," Cabotaje said.

(It is likely that it will take until the end of the year and the beginning of next year for us to see if teenagers could be vaccinated.)

