PH to get 3.8 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccine brands this week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 03:50 PM

The Philippines will receive at least 3.8 million additional COVID-19 shots this week, the health department said on Tuesday. 

Vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility on Wednesday will ship 2.2 million jabs developed by Britain's Oxford-AstraZeneca, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje. 

Authorities will also take delivery of 1.5 million Sinovac doses on June Thursday, and 150,000 Moderna shots on Friday, she said in a televised public briefing. 

In total, the Philippines has received at least 14.2 million COVID-19 shots, of which over 8.4 million have been administered. 
