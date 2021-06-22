PH to get 3.8 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccine brands this week

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines will receive at least 3.8 million additional COVID-19 shots this week, the health department said on Tuesday.

Vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility on Wednesday will ship 2.2 million jabs developed by Britain's Oxford-AstraZeneca, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

Authorities will also take delivery of 1.5 million Sinovac doses on June Thursday, and 150,000 Moderna shots on Friday, she said in a televised public briefing.

In total, the Philippines has received at least 14.2 million COVID-19 shots, of which over 8.4 million have been administered.