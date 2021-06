MMDA rejects P1.6-billion proposed elevated bus ramp

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Tuesday it would defer the proposed elevated bus ramp project along EDSA as it would cost some P1.6 billion.

MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said a bus ramp in one intersection would cost P400 billion.

"Mas minabuti ko buksan na lang muna, maglalagay ako ng traffic enforcers. Imbes na P400 billion, P2 million na lang. Traffic light na lang muna siguro ilalagay ko dyan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I decided to open these and put traffic enforcers and traffic lights so instead of spending P400 billion, we would just spend P2 million.)

"We will exhaust everything at kailangan pangalagaan ang pera ng bayan (and we need to take care of public funds)."

The volume of vehicles in the region's main thoroughfare is at 382,000 daily versus 402,000 before the pandemic, Abalos said. The speed of the vehicles is at 24 kilometers per hour versus 11 km per hour pre-pandemic, he added.