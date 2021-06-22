Iloilo mayor slams 'disproportionate' COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas on Tuesday decried the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, as the city battles a surge in coronavirus infections.

"Medyo masyadong disproportionate ang distribution. Gusto lang naman namin equitable ang distribution," he told Teleradyo.

(The distribution is quite too much disproportionate. We only want an equitable distribution.)

Out of its 450,000 targeted population, the city government has only administered more than 40,000 vaccines as first dose and 8,000 for second dose, he said.

Iloilo City is set to receive an additional 11,700 Pfizer vaccines and 20,000 Sinovac vaccines Tuesday.

In the interview, Treñas also criticized the OCTA Research Group for recommending giving majority of vaccines to the capital region and its nearby provinces.

He said Western Visayas, composed of 6 provinces, had received 300,000 doses so far.

"And now cases are rising here in Region 6. We are being blamed that we are not following the protocols," he added.

To date, the region has tallied more than 60,000 coronavirus infections, of which 1,375 have died from the disease.

Negros Occidental (17,457), Iloilo (10,566) and Capiz (3,874) have the most COVID-19 cases among provinces in the region.

Meanwhile, Bacolod City and Iloilo City recorded over 12,000 and 10,000 virus cases, respectively.