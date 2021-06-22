Home  >  News

Duterte lashes out at ICC over possible probe into PH drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 10:30 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte again lashed out at the International Criminal Court for its possible probe into his bloody drug war.

Duterte rejected the court's jurisdiction over him. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2021
 
