Cebu to follow COVID-19 task force's quarantine rule for returning Filipinos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 10:23 PM

The Philippine province of Cebu dropped its opposition to the national government's quarantine protocols.

Cebu officials, however, are not budging from their testing policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2021
