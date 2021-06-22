Home  >  News

Cebu province susunod na sa quarantine protocol ng buong bansa

Posted at Jun 22 2021

Susunod na muna si Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia sa quarantine protocols na pinaiiral sa buong bansa. Pero tuloy pa rin ang test-upon-arrival policy ng provincial government. Nagpa-Patrol, Annie Perez. TV Patrol, Martes, 22 Hunyo 2021

