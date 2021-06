DOLE seeks 7-day quarantine for vaccinated OFWs

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment will ask the Inter-Agency Task Force on the government’s COVID-19 response to reduce the number of quarantine days of vaccinated returning overseas Filipino workers.

“Susubukan ko pa rin sa Huwebes na kung maaari ang ating mga OFW na bakunado na medyo bawas-bawasan ang quarantine period,” DOLE Chief Secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

(We’ll try on Thursday if they will allow to reduce the quarantine period for vaccinated OFW.)

Bello said that currently, OFWs have to stay in a quarantine facility for 10 days and get swabbed on the 7th day. They are also required to observe 4 more days of home quarantine.

“Baka sakaling makahirit ako ng 7 days. Palagay ko naman mapagbigyan tayo ng 7 days,” he said.

(Maybe we can ask for 7 days. I think they will allow us to lower it to 7 days.)

Earlier this month, the IATF allowed travelers who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to undergo a 7-day quarantine upon entering the Philippines.

However, the new rules do not apply to OFWs.



- TeleRadyo 22 June 2021