Marcos sees progress in issue of fishing in West PH Sea amid talks with Beijing

Posted at Jun 21 2023 01:15 AM

Better days ahead expected for Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believes coordination with China is helping ease tension in the disputed waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 20, 2023
