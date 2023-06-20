Home  >  News

Marcos eyes boosting agriculture production to lower food prices, reduce imports

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 21 2023 01:24 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. laid out his plans to revitalize the country's agriculture department on the agency's 125th anniversary.

As the concurrent agriculture chief, Marcos hopes to enhance food production and the end the smuggling of agricultural products. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 20, 2023
