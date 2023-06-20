Home  >  News

Ex-PH senator Biazon laid to rest at heroes' cemetery

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 21 2023 01:31 AM

Full military honors were accorded to the late former Philippine senator Rodolfo Biazon as he is laid to rest at the heroes' cemetery. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 20, 2023
