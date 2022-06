Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday said there is no need to expand the current number coding scheme as the rising petroleum prices have reduced the number of vehicles plying major thoroughfares.

MMDA Chairman Rolando Artes said while vehicles in EDSA had already reached above pre-pandemic levels of around 417,000 on May 5. This already dropped to 390,000 as of this week.

Artes attributed this to the unabated increase in oil prices which has led to the "moderate traffic" in roads.

"Sa ngayon, wala tayong plano na magpatupad ng expanded number coding scheme dahil nakikita namin na walang pangangailangan sa ngayon dahil patuloy na nababawasan ang bilang ng sasakyan sa ating lansangan," he said in a public briefing.

(We don't have any plans of implementing an expanded number coding scheme for now because we can see that there's no need for it. The number of cars in our thoroughfares are decreasing.)

"Iiwan na natin 'yan sa susunod na administrasyon na mag-decide kung kailan na i-eexpand ang number coding scheme. Sa ngayon, mananatili ang present number coding scheme," he added.

(We will leave the decision to the next administration. For now, the present number coding scheme will remain.)

The cost of diesel has gone up P3.10 per liter starting this Tuesday, while kerosene prices also increased by P1.70.

Diesel prices have increased by over P13 in the past 3 weeks; the cost of diesel went up by P4.30 last week.

Some public transport drivers have already threatened to suspend their operations amid a supposedly lower take home pay from driving, while other commuters shifted to electronic bikes or scooters.

The MMDA urged people riding these electronic forms of transportation to follow regulations.