MANILA — Several local officials, including Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, have joined growing calls for the immediate cancellation of 3 large-scale quarrying agreements covering the Masungi Georeserve, a protected forest area in Rizal province.

According to the local chief executives, their constituents have suffered the brunt of disastrous floods accelerated by the deforestation of upland mountains and the tampering with rivers.

They urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to support conservation initiatives like the one for the Masungi Georeserve and cancel Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSAs), which covers more than 1,300 hectares of the protected watershed.

So far, the DENR has suspended quarrying agreements with three companies, which the agency said had been inactive since 2004.

"We are deeply concerned that the DENR is reportedly not acting upon the cancellation of the MPSAs since the MPSAs are allegedly 'not yet operational' and 'will expire soon,'" the letter read.

The local officials noted non-cancellation of MPSAs may "only give the quarries runway to operate later on and does not guarantee the conservation of the watershed area".

Other signatories include Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime Fresnedi, Angono Vice Mayor Gerardo Caldero and several village chiefs in Marikina.

For Ann Dumaliang, trustee of Masungi Georeserve Foundation, the support of local officials is a "huge turning point" in their campaign against quarrying in Masungi.

"We're very grateful for their solidarity and initiative. I believe this is a huge turning point in the campaign to protect these mountains and the reforestation sites," she told ANC's "Rundown" on Tuesday.

She added, "It's about time that we have this quarry agreements canceled. It's about time that we have a more firm and staunch action against this kind of destructive activities in areas where they do not belong."

Featuring ancient limestone pinnacles and mountains of the Southern Sierra Madre, Masungi has been protected since 1904 through Executive Order 33 designating it as the Mariquina Reservation.

It received additional protection from quarrying and exploitation from Presidential Proclamation 1636 in 1977 declaring it part of a National Park, and Presidential Proclamation 296 in 2011 creating the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape.

Both the protected areas act (e-NIPAS) and the Philippine Mining Act ban quarrying in national parks and proclaimed watershed reserves.