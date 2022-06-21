Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Hindi pa rin nakatanggap ng COVID allowance ang mga medical frontliner sa ilang ospital sa bansa, ayon sa isang grupo ng health-care workers.

Ayon kay Jao Clumia, tagapagsalita ng Private Hospital Workers Alliance of the Philippines, kabilang dito ang Meals, Allowance, and Transportation (MAT) allowance at One COVID-19 Allowance (OCA).

"Panawagan ko po doon sa mga management at saka doon sa mga sangay ng DOH (Department of Health), pakiasikaso niyo naman po ang benepisyo ng ating health care workers," aniya sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Martes.

"Nakakaawa po lalo na sa panahaon ngayon na nagtataasan ang mga bilihin."

Ang mga health-worker sa The Medical City, San Juan de Dios Hospital, Doctors' Hospital sa Bacolod at Calamba Medical Center ay hindi pa nakatanggap ng allowance, ani Clumia.

Kung nakatanggap man ng allowance ang ilang medical frontliner, ginawa rin umano silang "hulugan," dagdag niya.

May ilan na nakatanggap lang ng allowance sa 2 o 1 buwan, ani Clumia.

Nakapaglabas na ang DOH ng P86.5 million sa 54 na health facilities simula Enero 2022. Samantala, nasa P403 million ang inilaan sa 266 medical facilities.