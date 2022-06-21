Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will not hesitate to press charges against individuals who violate health protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered, an official said Tuesday.

Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño, who handles barangay affairs, said villages still continue to monitor health violators, including in Cebu province where officials have relaxed the face mask rule.

"Basta't ang atin, mayroon tayong pinatutupad na health protocol at 'yan ay may kaakibat na kaparusahan... Mayroon at mayroon yang penalty," he said in a televised briefing.

(We are enforcing health protocols and violating those will have penalties.)

"We will impose that. Kung walang penalty na ginawa sa bayan o munisipyo, doon naman tayo sa pagpa-file ng kaso sa prosecutor's office. Tandaan natin, batas yan, Republic Act yan," referring to the Bayanihan to Heal and Recover as One Acts, which necessitate the DOH to implement a COVID-19 "control plan" for the public.

(If there were no penalties in the locality, we will file a case in the prosecutor's office. Remember that there is a law.)

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has made mask-wearing in her province "optional" in public spaces, drawing the ire of the DILG and the Department of Health.

Malacañang had said the rules being carried out by the COVID-19 task force trump local orders.

Diño insisted that barangay officials were tasked to implement COVID-19 rules.

"Ang baranggay natin ay inaatasan natin na ipatupad itong lahat ng pinagbabawal at pinag-uutos ng inter-agency task force... lalo na 'yung walang face mask. Tuloy-tuloy ang ating pagpapatupad niyan kahit mayroong ginawa ang province of Cebu na ordinansa," he said.

(We ordered our barangays to enforce the guidelines of the inter-agency task force, most especially on face mask wearing. We will enforce it even though the Cebu province has an ordinance.)

The Philippines on Monday reported 3,051 new COVID-19 cases during the recent week, or about 80 percent more than the preceding week, DOH data showed.

This is the highest number of cases logged in a single week in 13 weeks, or since the week of March 14 to 20 when 3,481 cases were reported, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.