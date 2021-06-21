ULAP chief backs lifting of virus curbs after PH reaches herd immunity
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 21 2021 08:14 PM
Teleradyo, On The Spot, Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines, ULAP, Dax Cua, Eduardo Año, DILG, lockdown, community quarantine restrictions, COVID-19, coronavirus, site only
- /video/sports/06/21/21/gilas-pinaghahandaan-ang-olympic-qualifying-tournament
- /life/06/21/21/nadine-lustre-lends-voice-to-reforestation-campaign-of-masungi-georeserve
- /news/06/21/21/higit-30-nasagip-mula-sa-spa-home-massage-na-may-extra-service
- /overseas/06/21/21/rescue-of-68-dogs-headed-for-slaughterhouse-spotlights-row-over-chinas-meat-festival
- /video/news/06/21/21/covid-vaccine-surge-iloilo-city-malacanang