Duterte approves burial, death benefits for barangay IP reps

President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized the release of burial and death benefits for indigenous peoples mandatory representatives (IPMR) in barangays, based on a document that Malacañang released on Monday.



Duterte said there was "a need to recognize the invaluable contribution of IPMRs in the barangays" through the grant of benefits enjoyed by similarly situated officials, among others.

The President, in Executive Order 139, ordered that under this year and last year's national budgets, "IPMRs in barangays who die during their term of office are entitled to the death and burial benefits granted to barangay officials."

He directed the interior and budget departments and the National Commission on Indigenous People to "determine such amount that is necessary" for this and include it in the annual budget proposal.