'We are Filipinos, too': Iloilo City appeals for more COVID-19 vaccines, as cases spike

Iloilo City on Monday appealed for more COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment, and health workers from the national government, as it wrestled with increasing coronavirus infections.

Mayor Geronimo "Jerry" Treñas said COVID-19 cases are starting to go down in Metro Manila and eight areas that were prioritized for vaccine distribution.

"You cannot stop people from getting out now. People are out of jobs, they need money to buy food for their families. The only way we can really stop the surge is for the national government to add more vaccines," he said in a televised public briefing.

"We are also Filipinos, and we are also as affected as the people in NCR Plus 8," the mayor added.

Iloilo hospitals earlier appealed for about 125 medical professionals from the national government, and the health department deployed about 60 nurses. However, they will stay in the city only up to June because of lack of funding, Treñas said.

He said he would write to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and ask him to retain the nurses.

The city also needs medicines, ventilators, and high flow oxygen cannulas to treat COVID-19 sufferers, he said.

"Really, it’s about time that we should listen also to the local leaders. It’s the local leaders who understand what is happening to us," said Treñas.

Only 32 percent of the country's coronavirus vaccine supply went to priority areas, while the remaining were allocated to other rest of the Philippines, said Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

Duterte ordered an increase in the jabs of areas experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases, he said.

Roque blamed the uptick in infections on more contagious COVID-19 variants and a drop in compliance with health protocols.

"Ang solusyon po talaga mask, hugas, iwas," he said.

(The solution is really masking up, frequent hand washing, and avoiding gatherings.)

With some 1.3 million coronavirus infections and about 23,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.