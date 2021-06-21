'Pami-pamilya nagkakaroon ng COVID': Bicol COVID cases still rising, doctors say

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A doctors' group on Monday expressed alarm over rising COVID-19 cases in Bicol, saying infections are occurring within households.

"Pami-pamilya na po ang nagkakaroon ng COVID cases. So, minsan... mag-asawa o pamilya ang nasa loob ng isang kuwarto," Dr. Eloisa Pornillos, president of Philippine College of Physicians-Bicol Chapter, told Teleradyo.

(Family members are getting infected with COVID-19. So, sometimes a couple or a family are occupying a hospital room.)

Last week, Bicol logged an additional 212 coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 16,153. So far, 507 have succumbed to the disease in the region.

Camarines Sur (4,522), Sorsogon (2,410) and Albay (2,296) recorded the most COVID-19 cases among provinces.

Pornillos noted that beds dedicated to coronavirus patients were fully occupied.

"Ang masasabi ko lang, for the past 2 weeks, gano'n pa rin ang problem namin. Walang bakante," she said.

(What I can say, for the past 2 weeks, we still have the same problem. No vacancy.)

Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega has said that Bicol’s hospital utilization rate was critical due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

"There’s a surge in Bicol now... Naga and Legazpi, there’s a surge that’s why testing, contact tracing and isolating the infected have been aggressive. Those have to be done to stem the increase," he said in Filipino.

The region is under varying quarantine restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.