Rodolfo Biazon hinatid sa huling hantungan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2023 08:20 PM

Hinatid na sa kaniyang huling hantungan ang namayapang senador at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff na si Rodolfo Biazon. Ginawaran siya ng full military honors ng AFP sa Libingan ng mga Bayani. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Hunyo 2023
 

