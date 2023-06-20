Rodolfo Biazon hinatid sa huling hantungan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hinatid na sa kaniyang huling hantungan ang namayapang senador at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff na si Rodolfo Biazon. Ginawaran siya ng full military honors ng AFP sa Libingan ng mga Bayani. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Hunyo 2023

