Naghain ng panukalang batas sa Kamara para maibalik sa dating Hunyo hanggang Marso ang school calendar.

Ito ay para maibsan ang ang hirap ng mga estudyante at mga guro sa labis na init ng panahon na dala ng tag-init.

Ayon kay ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, hindi angkop ang kasalukuyang school calendar sa klima ng bansa.

“Kumabaga hindi sakto yung ating tropical climate dyan sa katulad na mga western [countries na school calendar]….kaya talagang hindi talaga epektibong magkaroon tayo ng pasok [sa tag-init],” aniya.

“Economically, yung mga studyante natin, tumutulong din sa kanilang mga tatay, nanay sa pagsasaka, during that period, yung April and May,” dagdag pa ng mambabatas.

Suportado naman ng isang grupo ng mga guro ang panukala.

Ayon sa chairperson ng Alliance of Concerned Teachers na si Vladimir Quetua, malaking bagay sa mga estudyante at maging sa mga guro ang pagpapalit ng school calendar.

“Dahil sa matinding init, maraming mga guro at estudyante ang nagkasakit, nahirapang magturo at magpokus sa klase, at lumaki rin anila ang bilang ng mga lumiliban,” ani Quetua.

Nanawagan ang grupo sa mga mambabatas nag awing prayoridad ang nasabing panukala.

— TeleRadyo, 20 Hunyo 2023