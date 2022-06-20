Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - There is currently no indication to raise the COVID-19 alert status in Metro Manila to level 2, an infectious disease expert said Monday.

The capital region needs to report 818 new cases daily to reach an average daily attack rate (ADAR) of 6 per 100,000 population, the Department of Health earlier said.

Hospital utilization rate for COVID should also be 50 percent or above, according to Dr. Edsel Salvana, member of the DOH-technical advisory group.

"At this point naman, walang indikasyon na kailangan natin mag-move to Alert Level 2. Ang pinakapakay ng ating alert level system is really to preserve the healthcare system. Malayo po tayo dun sa point na iisipin natin mao-overwhelm ulit," Salvana said in a televised briefing.

(At this point, there's no indication we need to move to Alert Level 2. The purpose of the alert level system is really to preserve the healthcare system. We're far from reaching the point where it is overwhelmed.)

"Ang (Our) vaccination rates natin are really keeping the number of hospitalization very low… at pangalawa, 'yung patuloy na paggamit ng masks ng mga tao."

(Secondly, the public's use of face masks helps too.)

Metro Manila is among most areas in the country that are under Alert Level 1 until the end of the month. The government has set a 5-tier COVID-19 alert system since last year after doing away with the previous quarantine classifications.

On Sunday, the DOH said 293 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the region, forming part of the 612 logged nationwide.

The health agency earlier warned that COVID hospitalizations may rise by August due to waning immunity.

The first booster shot against the coronavirus is more beneficial than the second booster jab to the general population, Salvana reiterated.

The World Health Organization recently released data that it is better for the general population to wait for reformulated vaccines targeted for omicron, Salvana said.

"Between the first and second booster, yung (the) added protection for 60 and above is significant. But below 60, 'di ganun kalaki ang benefit (the benefit is not that huge). The data is not as clear," he said.

"It doesn't make sense na magbibigay ka ng bakuna na 'di kalaro ang evidence dahil lang mage-expire siya. Paano po kung magka-side effect?"

The DOH earlier said the Philippines would receive an initial 300,000 doses of replacement vaccines from COVAX Facility by June 20.

The country has recorded 3.696 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since Jan. 30, 2020, of which 4,529 are active as of Sunday.

More than 70 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease as of June 17, accounting for 77.78 percent of the target population, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Saturday.