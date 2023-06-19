Home  >  News

Police help harvest crops near Mayon danger zone

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2023 11:24 PM

Philippine authorities in Albay province helped harvest crops near the danger zone of the erupting Mayon Volcano. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 19, 2023
