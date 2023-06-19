Home > News Police help harvest crops near Mayon danger zone ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 19 2023 11:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine authorities in Albay province helped harvest crops near the danger zone of the erupting Mayon Volcano. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 19, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Mayon Volcano Albay 6-kilometer danger zone /video/news/06/19/23/lawmakers-pay-tribute-to-ex-senator-biazon/video/news/06/19/23/new-doh-chief-plans-to-tap-unlicensed-nursing-graduates/video/news/06/19/23/marcos-vows-transparent-accountable-government/sports/06/19/23/football-azkals-endure-heartbreaker-vs-chinese-taipei/sports/06/19/23/adu-feu-lpu-to-play-in-agusan-del-sur-invitationals