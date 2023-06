Watch more on iWantTFC

A group of overseas Filipino workers in Myanmar on Monday called on the Philippine government to downgrade the Alert Level 4 status, which was raised over the Southeast Asian nation. The alert level has been in place since May 2021 due to the worsening conflict there after the military's takeover of the government. The group said hundreds of Filipino migrants in Myanmar hesitated to return to the Philippines for fear they might lose their jobs.—Headstart, ANC, June 19, 2023