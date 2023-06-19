Home  >  News

2 local officials, ex-cop undergo inquest over illegal firearms

Posted at Jun 19 2023 11:27 PM

The mayor of Mabini, Batangas and his two brothers undergo inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice after authorities allegedly found illegal firearms in their homes. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 19, 2023
 
