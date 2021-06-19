PhilHealth: Jobseekers dapat ipasok sa priority list bago bigyan ng free COVID testing

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Iginiit ng state medical insurer na PhilHealth na dapat munang ilagay sa priority list ng COVID-19 testing ang mga jobsekers bago maging posible ang libreng testing para sa kanila.

Kasabay ito ng hirit ng isang senador na gawing libre ang pagpapa-swab test sa mga manggagawang naghahanap ng trabaho.

"Ang DOH meron silang priority groups na dapat i-test dahil alam natin na hindi sapat na magpatest therefore naglalabas sila ng priority group so sinusundan natin yon. Ang mungkahi nito basta mapasok siya sa priority group why not?" ani PhilHealth acting spokesperson Dr. Sheryl Domingo.

Sa ngayon, binibigyang prayoridad sa pag-test kontra COVID-19 ang mga may sintomas, high-risk na pasyente, at mga medical worker.

Una nang inimungkahi ni Sen. Sonny Angara na dapat gawing libre ang pagpapa-COVID-19 test ng mga naghahanap ng trabaho ngayong may ilang kompanya na nire-require ito.

Tinatayang nasa P3,500 hanggang P5,000 ang isang RT-PCR swab test, na aniya'y kumakain sa budget ng mga naghahanap ng trabaho. Aniya sa panukala ay dapat sagutin ng PhilHealth ang gastusin dito.