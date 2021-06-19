ALAMIN: Booster shot laban sa COVID-19 makakasama ba?

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Hindi naman makakasama sa katawan ang pagkakaroon ng ikatlong bakuna o booster shot laban sa COVID-19.

Pero hiling ng isang vaccine expert na ipagpaliban muna ito para mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang ibang tao na mabakunahan habang hindi pa regular ang dating ng mga bakuna sa bansa.



“Makakasama ba? Hindi naman kasi ang booster magi-increase ng immune response 'yun. Pero in a pandemic, unless palabas nga at may requirement na ganun, meron tayong tinatawag na equity. Gusto natin 'yung mas marami magkakaroon ng bakuna. Pag nabigyan ka na ng dalawa, ibigay mo na 'yung pangatlo sa iba naman,” sabi ni Dr. Nina Gloriani, head ng DOST Vaccine Expert Panel.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Sabado ng umaga, sinabi ni Gloriani na habang limitado pa ang supply ng bakuna, hayaan munang mabakunahan ang mas maraming tao para mapababa ang tiyansa ng hawahan.



“Yung duration ng antibody, 'yung meron pang antibodies sa bakuna, nine months na meron pa so 'yung 6 months medyo premature pa to even give that vaccine although hindi naman makakasama, makaka-boost. Pero 'pag boost ng boost, wala rin mangyayaring iba doon kasi nasa-saturate 'yung ibang mga immune cells ninyo at hindi na tataas pa ang antibodies ninyo. May saturation point 'yan. Kahit inject ka ng inject hindi na po 'yan tataas at sayang lang,” sabi niya.

Samantala, inaasahan ni Gloriani na hindi na maaantala pa ang pagdating ng nasa 11 milyong mga bakuna sa bansa para hindi na mag-isip ang mga tao ng posibilidad na mag-mix and match ng bakuna.

“'Yung mix and match mag-uumpisa pa lang sa atin ang study ngayong July. Sana makita muna natin 'yung response doon. At some point, baka magdedesisyon na rin kung ano dapat gawin, kung talagang made-delay, pero tingin namin ginagawa naman lahat ang paraan para matuloy 'yung supply na darating,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo 19 Hunyo 2021