Ilang residente 'di maiwasang bumalik sa loob ng Mayon danger zone

Posted at Jun 18 2023 08:29 PM

Nagbalikan sa kani-kanilang bahay na nasa loob ng permanenent danger zone ng Bulkang Mayon ang ilang residenteng nasa evacuation center. Pero simula Lunes, mas maghihigpit na ang lokal na pamahalaan. Nagpa-Patrol, Jose Carretero. TV Patrol, Linggo, 18 Hunyo 2023

