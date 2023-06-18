Home  >  News

Higit 130 nasagip sa nasunog na barko sa Bohol

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 18 2023 08:21 PM

Higit 130 pasahero at tripulante ang nasagip mula sa nasunog na barko sa Panglao Island, Bohol nitong umaga ng Linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Annie Perez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 18 Hunyo 2023

