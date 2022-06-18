Home  >  News

VP-elect Sara Duterte naghahanda na para sa inaugurasyon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 18 2022 06:54 PM

Ibinahagi ni Vice President-elect Sara Duterte ang kaniyang personal na paghahanda bago ang kaniyang panunumpa bilang ika-15 Bise Presidente ng Pilipinas. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Sabado, 18 Hunyo 2022 

