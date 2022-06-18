Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will exercise maximum tolerance at anti-Marcos protests during the President-elect's inauguration on June 30, its information officer said on Saturday.

Police Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson said personnel would follow the "rule of law" should things get out of hand during the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. around the National Museum in Manila.

Police are expecting protesters at the inauguration site.

"Kung sila na po ay makakasakit, makakasira at nanggugulo na, we have no other choice but siyempre po ay kakausapin po natin sila nang maayos at ii-implement pa rin po natin ang maximum tolerance, iyong ating rule of law, lalo na iyong human rights din," Tecson said in a public briefing.

"Pakikiusapan natin sila na maghinay-hinay at gawin ito nang maayos upang sa gayon ay maging maayos din po iyong gagawing activities."

The official added that police would prioritize the safety of all people involved.

She urged rallyists, though, to coordinate with the Philippine National Police leadership in mounting their protests. She also appealed to do them to do these atn "authorized places."

The PNP earlier said there are designated freedom parks where they can organize protests. The justice department said it would only allow rallies that have permits.

"At para rin po sa kaligtasan ng lahat po ng dadalo kaya nakikiusap po ang pamunuan po ng PNP, ang NCRPO lalo na, na iyong ating mga kababayan ay tumalima lalung-lalo na po at ini-expect din po natin na may mga kababayan pa rin po tayo na they will air or lalabas diyan para ilabas ang kanilang mga saloobin or hinaing at iyan naman po ay hindi natin ipinagbabawal," Tecson said.

"Puwede naman po nilang gawin iyan sa mga lugar na otorisado at walang rason naman po na sila po ay ating paalisin dahil karapatan po nila iyan."

The police, Tecson added, has so far not monitored any direct threats ahead of Marcos' inauguration.

The PNP will impose a gun ban from June 27 to July 2 in Metro Manila as additional precaution.

"Mayroon man o wala tayong nababalitaan ay we should not lower our guards down, kumbaga, dapat ay huwag po tayong magpakampante. At iyon nga po, ang ating concern naman kasi dito ay iyong maging maayos po iyong gaganaping activity."

Around 6,000 police will be deployed at Marcos' inauguration in Manila, the police earlier said.