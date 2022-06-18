Home  >  News

'Matapang, seryoso, may puso': Mga taga-Davao City, hanga kay VP-elect Sara Duterte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 18 2022 06:51 PM

Matapang, seryoso sa trabaho, pero may puso sa mamamayan - ganiyan inilarawan ng ilang taga-Davao ang kanilang alkalde na si Sara Duterte na magiging susunod na Bise-Presidente ng bansa. Samantala, mabibigyan naman ng pagkakataon ang mga Dabawenyo at bisita na makakapag-picture sa kaniya pagkatapos ng panunumpa. Nagpa-Patrol, Hernel Tocmo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 18 Hunyo 2022 

