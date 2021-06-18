Greenpeace PH renews call to properly dispose of face masks, face shields
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 18 2021 08:52 AM | Updated as of Jun 18 2021 08:53 AM
Teleradyo, Sakto, Greenpeace Philippines, Marian Ledesma, waste disposal, face masks, face shields, medical waste, PPE, COVID-19, coronavirus, basura, trash
- /business/06/18/21/us-fcc-crackdown-huawei-zte
- /video/news/06/18/21/p2-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-2-umanoy-tulak-sa-taguig
- /video/spotlight/06/18/21/throwback-las-pinas-jeepney-local-legends
- /spotlight/06/18/21/us-announces-32-b-plan-to-develop-covid-antiviral-treatments
- /overseas/06/18/21/a-tiny-taiwan-island-could-be-trigger-for-us-china-clash