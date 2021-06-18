Gordon on next PH president: 'You cannot kill the people'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Sen. Richard Gordon gave several suggestions on who should be voted the next president in 2022, saying the next Chief Executive should be a "president that we can all be proud of."

Gordon, who lost to Benigno Aquino III in the 2010 polls, said consultations with people in Zamboanga and Batangas showed that the public want change because "the situation has gone from bad to worse."

"Look at your Facebook. Everybody is saying, we need a president that we can all be proud of, that can negotiate with countries in a dignified manner, God-fearing, and knowing you cannot kill the people," he said in an interview on ANC's Headstart.

He added: "I've said this before and I hope the President forgives me for doing this, but if he doesn't, that's the way it is. You make your bed, you sleep in it."

International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has requested authorization to open a full probe into drug war killings in the Philippines, as crimes against humanity could have been committed.

According to Philippines government data, from the time President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016 until the end of April this year, security forces killed 6,117 drug dealers in sting operations.

Asked if a Sara Duterte-Carpio presidency would be a form of "inheriting the presidency" as well as another case of political dynasty, Gordon said: "Both. She can run. Yes, people we think decide but also guns, goons and gold decide. They are influential. At the same time, people would always think: 'Anak ng presidente 'yan. Hindi papatalo 'yan.'"

Gordon warned there is ongoing mind management ahead of the 2022 polls amid talk that President Duterte and his daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, would seek the two highest posts in the country.

"Ang daming paputok ng Malacanang. 'Tatakbo akong vice-president', sabi ni kwan. Now, sasabihin niya si Martin Romualdez. Tapos si Pacquiao, hindi pupuwede. Tatanggalin namin si Pacquiao. Kawawa naman si Pacquiao," he noted.

Gordon, who earlier said he is one of the most qualified to seek the presidency, urged voters to pick "value-based leaders who know what they are doing."

He lamented: "We have people being elected in the Senate that are just sitting around. 'Saan ba tayo boboto? Dito tayo.' Tataas ang kamay. I am not criticizing some of my friends, they are friends."

"Dapat sinosonda nating maigi 'yung tatakbo...It is also the duty of every citizen to see to it that he doesn't vote on whim, caprice or winnability...We must pick the best and right candidate to make sure that we have a great, great country."

ANC Headstart, June 18, 2021