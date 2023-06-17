Home  >  News

Suplay ng piyesa, tagal ng repair dahilan ng delayed, cancelled flights

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 17 2023 11:39 PM

Kakulangan ng supply at piyesa at tagal ng repair ng mga eroplano ang itinuturong dahilan ng mga napapadalas na delayed at cancelled flights ng local airlines. Ayon sa Civil Aeronautics Board, hindi lang Pilipinas kung 'di buong mundo ang nakakaranas nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Sabado, 17 Hunyo 2023. 

