Detained Sen. Leila de Lima's request for a medical furlough has been granted, her lawyer said on Friday.

De Lima’s camp asked the 2 courts handling her drug-related cases for a medical leave for a "major procedure" that would remove part of her uterus as it has already become a "concern."

"Na-approve na po 'yung medical furlough ni Sen. Leila at siya'y nakatakdang pumunta sa Manila Doctors [Hospital] para sa kaniyang medical procedure," De Lima's legal counsel Atty. Filibon Tacardon told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(De Lima's medical furlough was approved, and she is set to go to Manila Doctors for her medical procedure.)

According to the "extremely urgent motion" filed by De Lima’s lawyers, she was advised by doctors to undergo a vaginal hysterectomy with anterior and posterior colporrhaphy or vaginal wall repair "at the soonest possible time."

Tacardon said De Lima's surgery would start on June 19 and the medical furlough would last until June 23. He also said they were on standby to request additional days for the furlough in case the senator needed more time for her recovery.

Detained since 2017, De Lima calls the drug charges against her “political persecution” allegedly spurred by her criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-narcotics crackdown, which his administration denies.

Several witnesses recently recanted their allegations against her.

But Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he was advised by the Department of Justice's panel of prosecutors that there was a "good reason" to continue the prosecution of the senator.

— With a report by Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

