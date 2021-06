Zuellig sorry for glitches in QC vaccination appointment app

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—A health-care service provider on Thursday apologized for technical glitches on its eZConsult app that prevented Quezon City residents from signing up for COVID-19 vaccination.

"First and foremost, nanghihingi kami ng paumanhin sa citizens ng Quezon City (we are asking for apology to citizens of Quezon City) for the inconvenience but also to know na ang sistema doon sa (that the system in the) vaccination site has actually been working very well," Zuellig Pharma Corp. chief business officer Jannette Jakosalem told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

Quezon City on Wednesday disclosed it was considering filing charges and terminating its contract with Zuellig following technical woes.

"The sacrifices and efforts of our medical frontliners and the time and sanity of our residents are being compromised by this inefficient system. They committed a seamless service, but they failed repeatedly. Our QCitizens deserve nothing but the best service," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

After the city government improved its system at vaccination centers where people no longer have to fall in line, Belmonte said the eZConsult app was "putting all our efforts down the drain."

In the interview, Jakosalem acknowledged the company didn't anticipate the high volume of registrants.

"Hindi namin na-anticipate na ganiyan kadami na sabay-sabay pumapasok sa system," she said.

(We didn't anticipate that there would be that many who will access our system at the same time.)

Jakosalem assured Quezon City and its residents they were regularly upgrading the system to accommodate the traffic.

Last week, residents were also unable to book their COVID-19 vaccination slots after the eZConsult app crashed.