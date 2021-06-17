Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Unang batch ng COVID-19 vaccines ng pribadong sektor dumating na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 17 2021 07:14 PM

Dumating na sa bansa ang unang batch ng COVID-19 vaccine na in-order ng pribadong sektor. Tuloy-tuloy naman ang pagbabakuna sa iba't ibang lugar para sa priority groups A1 hanggang A5, na dinagdagan pa ng drive-thru vaccination. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 17 Hunyo 2021

