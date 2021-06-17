Muntinlupa LGU nais ireklamo ang pader na itinayo ng BuCor

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Hindi isinasantabi ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Muntinlupa ang posibleng pagdulog sa korte para ireklamo ang itinayong pader ng pamunuan ng New Bilibid Prison sa lungsod.

Ayon kay Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon ngayong Huwebes, kailangang gibain ang pader dahil nakaharang ito sa daanan ng mga tao sa lungsod.

"Sa ngayon, we are exhausting all administrative and diplomatic efforts to resolve this problem nang walang kailangan pumunta sa korte. Pero hindi namin isinasantabi ang option na yan," aniya.

Bagamat karapatan ng BuCor na dagdagan ang mga pasilidad sa loob ng kanilang kampo, nakasaad din sa batas na may kapangyarihan ang lokal na pamahalaan na ipagiba ang mga istrktura na nakaharang sa mga pampublikong daan, sabi ni Biazon sa panayam sa TeleRadyo.

"'Yung BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) law did not repeal the local government code," sabi niya.

"Sinasabi ng civil code na any road na nilagyan ng harang ay nuisance. Kung ito ay nakakaapekto sa tao, ito ay nuisance at anytime ay puwedeng gibain 'yan, sabi ng Civil Code," dagdag niya.

Noong Marso ay sinita na ng lokal na pamahalaan ang BuCor nang magtayo ito ng isa pang pader na nakaharang sa daanan ng publiko, dagdag niya.

Namagitan na si Justice Secretary Menardo Guevara sa lokal na pamahalaan at sa hepe ng BuCor na si Gerald Bantag, ngunit naulit na naman umano ang insidente, sabi ng mambabatas.

"There is no personal effort on his (Bantag's) part na magkaroon kami ng pag-uusap," aniya.