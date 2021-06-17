Home  >  News

Medical groups seek stricter quarantine restrictions in Albay province

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 17 2021 11:19 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Stricter restrictions are urged for the Philippine province of Albay to address COVID-19 infections. 

In Puerto Princesa City, over 100 inmates and jail personnel test positive for COVID-19. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 17, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   Albay   Puerto Princesa City   COVID-19 outbreak  