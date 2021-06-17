Home  >  News

Malacañang says Duterte not bothered by request for ICC probe into drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 17 2021 11:11 PM

No cooperation, no problem. 

Human rights observers believe a probe by the International Criminal Court into the Philippine's anti-drug campaign will not be hindered by President Rodrigo Duterte's refusal to cooperate.

An international rights group said the court can seek arrest warrants should the Philippine government continue to resist. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 17, 2021
