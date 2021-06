EDSA Carousel only has some 400 buses, official says after some passengers made to wait an hour

Watch more in iWantTFC

Courtesy of PTV

The EDSA Bus Carousel has only some 400 units serving over 100,000 passengers daily, an official said on Thursday, as authorities sought to improve the system and cut long passenger lines.

A commuter group earlier this week said some passengers had to wait for an hour to get free rides from the EDSA Carousel.

The bus rapid transit system tallied its highest single-day ridership on Monday, with 189,000 passengers, said Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra III.

Regulators authorized 550 units to ply the EDSA Carousel. However, "less than 400" of them are actually serving passengers, he said in a televised public briefing.

Authorities are coordinating with two consortiums to increase the number of buses for the EDSA Carousel, and are looking to "increase the efficiency of the use of these units," Delgra said.

"Iyong bus unit ng EDSA sumasakay po ng mga 20 pasahero lamang. If we would be able to increase a little bit then makakasakay pa ng mas maraming pasahero," said the official.

(Buses on EDSA carry only 20 passengers each at time. If we would be able to increase this a little bit, then more passengers could ride.)

Public transport remains limited as the Philippines battles one of Asia's longest running COVID-19 outbreaks. The country has logged at least 1.3 million coronavirus infections and about 23,000 deaths.