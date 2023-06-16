Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A strong earthquake that jolted parts of Luzon this week left only minor infrastructure damage near its epicenter in Calatagan, Batangas, the mayor of the town said on Friday.

Calatagan Mayor Peter Oliver Palacio said engineers recorded only small cracks on buildings in his town in the aftermath of Thursday morning's magnitude 6.3 tremor.

“Base po sa kanilang pag-iikot ay wala naman pong mga major damage so, mga minor minor cracks po lang,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Based on the inspection of our engineers, no major damage was reported, only small cracks.)

No deaths or injury was reported in the town, he added.

The mayor said his constituents were able to follow earthquake safety procedures, since they had just finished their regular quake drills.

“Sariwa pa po sa mga school kasi katatapos lang po ng ating quarterly drill,” he noted.

(It's still fresh in their memory because we've just finished our quarterly drill.)

In nearby Lubang Island in Occidental Mindoro, two houses were damaged due to the quake, said its Mayor Michael Lim Orayani.

“Isa sa Barangay Maginhawa, na kung saan lumang bahay naman po ito, tabi ng dagat, at sa Barangay Araw at Bituin, tabing-dagat din ‘to, lumang bahay din po,” he told TeleRadyo.

(In Barangay Maginhawa, an old house by the seashore was damaged. Same case in Barangay Araw at Bituin, another old house by the sea was affected.)

The tremor was felt in parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces at Intensity IV.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it recorded 32 aftershocks, none of which were felt, as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse


