Home > News Senators question US request to host Afghans in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2023 11:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine senators probe a US request for Manila to temporarily house Afghan nationals. The Philippine defense chief told the senators it may trigger legal problems. Arra Perez reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Senate Philippine senators Afghan nationals US request Philippine defense chief /video/news/06/16/23/judge-inhibits-from-de-limas-remaining-drug-case/news/06/16/23/dfa-grilled-over-us-request-to-house-afghans-in-ph/sports/06/16/23/pba-on-tour-magnolia-clobbers-tnt-picks-up-5th-straight-win/sports/06/16/23/finnegan-kvamme-to-join-yulo-in-world-championships/video/spotlight/06/16/23/alamin-ano-ang-unjust-vexation