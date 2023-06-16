Home  >  News

ANC

Senators question US request to host Afghans in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2023 11:40 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine senators probe a US request for Manila to temporarily house Afghan nationals. The Philippine defense chief told the senators it may trigger legal problems. Arra Perez reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 16, 2023
Read More:  Senate   Philippine senators   Afghan nationals   US request   Philippine defense chief  