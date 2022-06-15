Home  >  News

PH detects 10 more cases of omicron BA.2.12.1, six of BA.5 sublineage

Posted at Jun 16 2022 12:51 AM

The government has kept the capital region under the lowest COVID-19 alert level until the end of June. That's amid cases slowly rising and the detection of more cases of the omicron subvariants. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2022
 
